Bulletin Board: March 13, 2020

Kanawha Trail Club hike
Kanawha Trail Club will sponsor a hike at 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Meeks Mountain Trails. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike is a moderate 3.5 miles with a few hills and combines part of the original trail and a new trail to make a loop. Regroup at Hurricane City Park at the parking lot on the left.
Torchbearer Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi
The Torchbearer Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet at 1 p.m. Monday at the home of Peggy Cavender. Cavender will present the program on her favorite book.
Minigrant project deadline approaching
The West Virginia Humanities Council is seeking proposals from nonprofit organizations for its upcoming April 1 minigrant deadline. Humanities Council minigrants support projects requesting $1,500 or less, including small projects, single events, lectures, small museum exhibits, brochures, consultation needs and planning for more complex projects. For more information about the West Virginia Humanities Council grants program contact grants administrator Erin Riebe at 304-346-8500 or via email at riebe@wvhumanities.org. Grant guidelines and applications are available on the Humanities Council website, www.wvhumanities.org.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.