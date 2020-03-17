Bulletin Board: March 17, 2020

Symposium postponed
The symposium “West Virginia Women and the Right to Vote,” scheduled for Saturday in the Archives and History Library, has been postponed until further notice.
South Charleston Public Library changes
South Charleston Public Library has canceled all library events and public meeting reservations until further notice. All online library resources (scplwv.org/resources) remain accessible 24/7. Library items may be renewed online. Due dates for existing items on patron accounts will be automatically extended when normal library operations resume. Fines for current items due during the closure will be waived. External library book and media return drops (including the Drive Up drops in the alley behind the library) remain available for returns. Questions may be directed to the South Charleston Public Library, reference@scplwv.org, 304-744-6561, fb.me/scplwv.
Corned Beef and Cabbage dinner change
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church’s St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef and Cabbage dinner will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and will now be carry-out only. Diners are to use the parking lot behind the church off Greenbrier Avenue in Ronceverte and pick up their dinners at the back door of the parish hall.
Charleston International Club meeting canceled
The Charleston International Club had canceled its meeting scheduled for Friday.
Lincoln Day Dinner postponed
The Lincoln Day Dinner scheduled for April 4 has been postponed. Refunds will be issued for payments made for the event. For questions, contact Tresa Howell, Chairman, Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee at kcrec.net or 304-837-2524.
Boone hospital Colon Cancer Luncheon canceled
Boone Memorial Hospital has canceled its Colon Cancer Luncheon with Dr. Bassam Haffar. The luncheon will be rescheduled at a later date. Visit bmh.org/news for more information.
UC Builders Lunch canceled
The University of Charleston Builders Lunch scheduled for March 25, featuring author Stewart O’Nan, has been canceled. Those with a prepaid for a ticket to the luncheon may contact catherineeckley@ucwv.edu or call 304-357-4925.
Kanawha County Parks and Recreation meeting canceled
The Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission has canceled its monthly meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Clubhouse Oak Room, Coonskin Park.
W.Va. Music Hall of Fame ceremony postponed
The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame is postponing its April 4 induction ceremony and will be rescheduled at a later date. For more information, visit wvmhof.com or call the WVMHoF office at 304-342-4412.
Manufacturing Supply Chain EXPO postponed
Advantage Valley and The Robert C. Byrd Institute announced the postponement of the Manufacturing Supply Chain EXPO originally scheduled for Thursday in Hurricane. The event will be rescheduled at a later date. For questions, contact Terrell Ellis, executive director of Advantage Valley, email terrell@advantagevalley.com or phone 304-546-7323 or Derek Scarbro, Director of RCBI’s Appalachian Hatchery, email dscarbro@rcbi.org or phone 304-781-1684.
W.Va. Humanities Council lecture series postponed
The West Virginia Humanities Council’s first Little Lecture of the Spring 2020 series has been postponed. “The Role of Ancestry, Heritage, and Nature in Appalachian Black Metal Music,” by Professor Aaron Carey of Bethany College, has been rescheduled for August, date to be determined. For more information visit wvhumanities.org or contact Kyle Warmack at 304-346-8500 or warmack@wvhumanities.org.
