Bulletin Board: March 20, 2020

U.S. Postal Service cancels passport fairs
The U.S. Postal Service has canceled the Sunday Passport Fairs scheduled for March 22 and 29 in Charleston and Morgantown.
WV American Water art contest announced
West Virginia American Water is seeking entries for its Fifth Annual “Protect Our Watersheds” Art Contest. Students in grades four through six in schools served by West Virginia American Water are eligible, as well as individual students who live in the company’s service area. Contest information and applications have been sent to schools encouraging teachers to promote the contest as a fun and imaginative way to draw students’ attention to protecting and preserving West Virginia’s watersheds. Winners will be selected based on creative vision, artistic talent, understanding of watershed protection and the ability to communicate that understanding. As part of their entry, students must write a brief narrative on the personal impact of watershed protection. Guidelines and entry forms can be found on the Protect Our Watersheds Art Contest page of the company’s website. For more information, contact Bradley Harris, external affairs specialist, at Bradley.Harris@amwater.com. The deadline for artwork submissions is April 15 and winners will be notified in early May.
