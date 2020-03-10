Bulletin Board: March 10, 2020

Kanawha PSD Board of Commissioners
The next regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners of Kanawha Public Service District will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the District’s business office in Chelyan.
Kids’ nutrition and exercise classes
Steps 4 Stronger Families a free, 12-week course created by Keys 4 Healthy Kids, the WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program, Upper Kanawha Valley YMCA and Montgomery Pediatrics will be offered from 5:30 to 7 p.m. each Wednesday now through May 20 at the Upper Kanawha Valley YMCA in Montgomery. The class is for ages 7-15 with a body mass index in the 85th percentile or higher. Children must be accompanied by an adult and have clearance from Montgomery Pediatrics to participate. A health educator from the WVU Extension Service Family Nutrition Program will teach children and adults about healthy eating, portion control, food label reading and meal preparation techniques. A physical activity instructor will lead the group in family-friendly exercises. The curriculum also will include a grocery store tour and cooking class. Enroll now by scheduling an appointment with Montgomery Pediatrics at 304-442-7427.
National active and retired federal employees
The Charleston Chapter 0166 of NARFE, National Active and Retired Federal Employees, will hold its monthly meeting at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston. All active and retired federal employees, their spouses, and annuitants are welcome to attend. For questions, contact Robert Hardesty at 304-346-5250.
Charleston coin club
The Charleston Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. March 17 at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave. S.E. A coin auction will be held. For information, call 304-727-4062.