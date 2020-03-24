Bulletin Board: March 24, 2020

Elk Valley PSD meeting
Elk Valley Public Service District Commissioners have scheduled the March Board meeting for 9 a.m. Tuesday by teleconferencing. Public inquiries can be made at info@elkvalleypsd.com before and during the meeting.
Coin club meetings
The Charleston Coin Club, Kanawha Valley Coin Club and St. Albans Coin Club have suspended all meetings until further notice. For more information, visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com/ or call 304-727-4062.
Creation Science group
The Kanawha Creation Science Group has canceled its monthly meeting scheduled for April 2 at God’s Lighthouse Church, 4278 Washington St. W. The next meeting will be May 7. For more information: email kcsg2004@yahoo.com, call Daniel at 304-543-6562 or visit www.kcsg.us
Overeaters Anonymous
The Overeaters Anonymous meetings scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursdays and 10:15 a.m. Saturdays at the Serenity Club in Dunbar temporarily will be held on the same days and times via Zoom. Go to https://zoom.us/j/9624699601or dial in at 301-715-8592, meeting ID: 962 469 9601. For questions, contact Sherri at 304-395-0448.
Good Friday concert
Teays Valley Church of God plans a service of music, dance and other creative worship elements for its annual Tenebrae concert titled “Day of Darkness” at 7 p.m. April 10. The musical and dramatic event will focus on the crucifixion of Christ.. Church officials have not determined whether the event will be online only. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, east of Rocky Step, off Teays Valley Road in Scott Depot.
Little Lecture series
The West Virginia Humanities Council’s Little Lecture scheduled for April 26 has been postponed. The event, titled “Black Huntington and Rise of the African American Middle Class,” by Dr. Cicero Fain, will be rescheduled.