Bulletin Board: March 4, 2020

Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority meeting
The Charleston City Council of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the South Charleston Municipal Court Building at Fourth Avenue and D Street, in South Charleston. The executive board will meet at 6:45 p.m. and the regular business meeting begins at 7. President Brenda Ashworth will conduct the business meeting. The guests are Preceptor Alpha Nu. After the business meeting, there will be a special call to elect a nominating committee.
Subcontracting workshop
The Robert C. Byrd Institute is hosting a free workshop on the Ins and Outs of Subcontracting, featuring George Murray of the U.S. Small Business Administration, from 10 a.m. to noon March 13 at the RCBI’s Huntington facility, 1050 Fourth Ave. For more information about the workshop, contact Derek Scarbro at 304-781-1675 or at dscarbro@rcbi.org. To register, go to www.rcbi.org/go/ subcontracting.
Open stage and coffee house
Unity of Kanawha Valley is hosting its monthly Ron Sowell’s Open Stage and Coffee House at 7:30 p.m. March 13 at 804 Myrtle Road. Local musicians are welcome to come and share their talents in a friendly and enthusiastic atmosphere. The performers sign up at 7 p.m. and the music begins at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $5. Admission for performers, seniors and children is $2. Various coffees, teas, soft drinks and homemade treats are available at a small cost. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at the corner of Bridge and Myrtle Roads.
NSDAR meeting
Anne Bailey Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday at Ryan’s on RHL Boulevard in Charleston. Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit will provide the program.
Hamfest
The 36th annual Charleston Area Hamfest will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 14 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. The flea market includes new and used amateur radio, electronic, and computer gear and parts and accessories. Admission is $8 for adults, and ages 12 and under get in free. Amateur radio testing for all three classes of licenses will be given at noon. For information, email Jim Damron at n8tmw@arrl.net or visit chaswvhamfest.com.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.