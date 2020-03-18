Bulletin Board: March 18, 2020

Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority Board of Commissioners
The Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday at 1525 Washington St. W., Administration Building.
Kanawha Valley Interfaith luncheon canceled
The Kanawha Valley Interfaith Council’s annual luncheon scheduled for April 2 has been canceled.
Lewisburg First Friday events canceled
The Downtown Lewisburg businesses have canceled the April 3 First Fridays After Five event.
Cheat River Festival canceled
Friends of the Cheat has decided to cancel all in-person parts of the Cheat River Festival this year.
AEP cancels transmission line rebuild project open house
Appalachian Power representatives and the utility’s affiliate, AEP West Virginia Transmission Co., Inc., have canceled the Alum Creek-Madison Transmission Line Rebuild Project open house to minimize health risks related to the coronavirus (COVID-19). The meeting was scheduled March 19 at Alum Creek Elementary School. In its place, company representatives invite landowners to a virtual open house at AppalachianPower.com/AlumCreek. Landowners within the project area can also expect to receive a packet in the mail soon that includes additional project details and a comment card they can mail back to the project team with their feedback about the project.
UC Builders Breaking Barriers events postponed
All of the University of Charleston Breaking Barriers events celebrating women’s right to vote — including the film, panel discussions, and voters’ registration, set to take place from March 22-27 — have been postponed until fall 2020.
Social Security in-person service suspended
All local Social Security offices will be closed to the public for in-person service. However, online services remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov. Local offices will also continue to provide critical services over the phone. Customers can apply for retirement, disability and Medicare benefits online, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas), print a benefit verification letter, and much more — from anywhere and from any of your devices. Visit the online Frequently Asked Questions at www.socialse curity.gov/ask. If you cannot complete your Social Security business online, call the National 800 Number at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). A list of automated telephone services is available online at www. socialsecurity.gov/agency/ contact/phone.html.
Kanawha Assessor’s Office in-person service suspended
The Kanawha County Assessor's Office will be serving the public via its website at kanawhacounty assessor.com, by email at assessor@kanawha.us, fax at 304-357-0551 or by phone at 304-357-0250 until further notice.
