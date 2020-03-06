Bulletin Board: March 6, 2020

Kanawha Trail Club hike
The Kanawha Trail Club will sponsor a hike at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday in Kanawha State Forest. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. Hike Polly Trail to Bob Ward Way, then down the trail behind the stables. The 3.5 mile hike is considered moderate. Regroup at Polly Hollow.
Citizens Climate Lobby meeting
The Citizens’ Climate Lobby of Charleston will have their monthly meeting at noon on March 14 at 1506 Kanawha Blvd. W., WVSU Economic Development Center. A national conference call with speaker will begin at 1 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided. Speaker will be Hannah Pickard, network manager for the National Network for Ocean and Climate Change Interpretation. NNOCCI supports climate communicators in 184 institutions in 38 states. For more information about the Citizens’ Climate Lobby and the Charleston chapter, visit www.citizensclimatelobby.org, call 304-824-5916 or email charles tonwv@citizensclimatelobby.org. Also, see www.facebook.com/CCLWV.
W.Va. Institute for Spirituality
sponsors grief workshop
Sister Carole Riley will present a grief workshop from 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on March 14 at West Virginia Institute for Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St. E., entrance on Elizabeth Street. Following a lecture highlighting significant tenets of grief work by Jumar, Droege, Kublar-Ross and Seigal, participants will be led through a series of grief related techniques using mindfulness for prolonged grief, guided grief imagery applicable to different stages of grief. Music therapy strategies will be developed for anticipatory grief and accompanying emotions. Survivor self-care is addressed. CEUs for social workers, registered nurses, and licensed professional counselors will be available. CEU’s are available. To register, call 304-345-0926 or email wvisreg@gmail.com.
