Bulletin Board: May 1, 2020

Food pantry drive-thru
Poca United Methodist Church will have its 5 Loaves 2 Fishes Food Pantry available in a drive-thru from 9 a.m. to noon on May 9 at the church, 112 Silver St., Poca.
Consignment sale
Twice Blessed Kids’ Consignment Sale is scheduled for Aug. 1 at Christ Church United Methodist, in Charleston. All-season clothing and children’s items will be accepted. Volunteers will be able to shop early. Sign up to be a consignor at www.twiceblessed.net.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.