Bulletin Board: May 12, 2020

South Charleston Public Library updates
The South Charleston Public Library has begun phased reopening processes for access to physical library materials while the building remains closed to the public. Phone service hours available from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., Monday through Friday. Exterior book drops are open for returns. Holds on physical library items may be placed in the online catalog (scplwv.org). Holds on physical library items may be placed by phone during phone service hours. Online library resources remain available 24/7 (scplwv.org/resources). Online item renewal with due dates extended and fines suspended. Public meeting space reservations remain cancelled until further notice. Drive Up library service by appointment to pick up holds is tentatively set to begin May 18. For questions, email reference@scplwv.org or call 304-744-6561 during Phone Service Hours listed above.
Group announces virtual Tour de Coal event
The Coal River Group has announced the new virtual Tour de Coal event to help raise funds. Participants can register online and receive a t-shirt. The participants will then be asked to locate a river trip (any trip) to explore during the month of June and record their experience in photos and video as part of their TDC activities. The virtual event will be managed by Coal River Group volunteers who will organize and track submissions. Plans call for several locations along the Water Trail to have all-day live streaming video posted online for the month of June. A comprehensive video compilation of all posted video and photos will be made to the public after June 30. Registration donation for the Tour De Coal participants is $30 and includes a t-shirt. To register online: www.coalrivergroup.com
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.