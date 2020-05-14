Bulletin Board: May 14, 2020

Charleston Land Reuse Agency Zoom meeting
The Charleston Land Reuse Agency will conduct a public meeting via the Zoom video conferencing service at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The CLRA is asking for public input generally about what redevelopment or conservation efforts citizens are interested in seeing in Charleston and more specifically regarding parcels of land at 1514 2nd Ave., 739 Central Ave., and 1502 West Washington St. The hour-long meeting will be an open-forum discussion with members of the CLRA. To access the meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83680270785?pwd=MGky MGk1LzI2c21oajNhYkpMS S9EQT09 or call 1-301-715-8592. The webinar ID is 836 8027 0785 and the password is 498785.
SCPL Youth Summer Program offered
The South Charleston Public Library Youth Services will offer the library’s first ONLINE Summer Library Program. This year’s theme is “Imagine Your Story.” The programs are free. The summer program begins with an ONLINE Ice Cream Social and Library Party from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Readers and families simply log on to Zoom (https://zoom.us/j/92642682386 — no password required) and staff will be online to facilitate registration. Registration continues throughout the summer during the library’s daily “SCPL Live” Zoom sessions. Information about these sessions is on the library’s website (scplwv.org/events) and Facebook page (facebook.com//scplwv/events). For more information, contact Denise Norris, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston, WV 25303 or denise@scplwv.org.
