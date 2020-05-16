Bulletin Board: May 16, 2020

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


bulletinboard

Kanawha County Public Library Board of Directors to meet

The Board of Directors of the Kanawha County Public Library will meet in a special session at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The meeting will be held via Zoom. To join the Zoom meeting, email erika.connelly@kanawhalibrary.org.

Sorority meeting

The Charleston City Council of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday for the executive board and 7 p.m. for the general business meeting in the St. Anthony Activity Center. President Brenda Ashworth will conduct the business meeting. All presidents and committee members need to attend. The nominating committee will present the new board for 2020-2021. A new service project needs to be presented and voted on. Installation of new officers after the business meeting.

Middle, high school student essay contest

The 3 Betties Foundation Inc., a local grassroots nonprofit whose mission is to be a beacon of hope during the dark times that come with a cancer diagnosis, is conducting an essay contest for middle and high school students who know someone affected by cancer. The 1,000-word contest requires students to tell how they would offer any type of services to the cancer patient population. Examples are transportation, special events to help them break the stress, etc. Submissions may be emailed to Chad B at Herdfan-1@hotmail.com. Include the student’s name/school. Homeschooled students will be accepted as long as they are in the correct age range. Submissions are due June 12. More information can be found on Facebook, for questions/comments.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, May 16, 2020

Coen, Myrtle - 1 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Covert, Hester - 2 p.m., Mt. View Cemetery, Charleston.

Davenport, Minnie - 11 a.m., Meadow Haven Memorial Park Cemetery, Ingram Branch.

Enos, Carolyn - 11 a.m., Leon Cemetery, Leon.  

Fitzwater, Calvin - 1 p.m., St. Andrew United Methodist Church, St. Albans.

Godfrey, Kimberly - 2 p.m., 235 Henson Road, Hurricane.

Humphreys, Pauline - 11 a.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.

Jordan Jr., Donald - 1 p.m., Barnett Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.  

Keene, Willa - 11:30 a.m., Dunbar Towers.

McCutcheon, Virgil - 1 p.m., , Old Greenbrier Memorial Cemetery, Alderson.

Michaelson, Jean - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Neeley-Wehrle, Geneva - Noon, Hanna-Neeley Cemetery, Big Chimney.  

Peyton, Katherine - 1 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Reed, Deborah - 1 p.m., Attwood / Reed Cemetery, Sissonville.

Roberts, Shirley - 11 a.m., Whites Cemetery, near Hamlin.

Stemple Jr., Lloyd - Noon, Ravenswood Cemetery, also streaming live, see obituary.

Thevenin, Mark - 1 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.  

Triplett, Peter - 1 p.m., Triplett Cemetery, Triplett Ridge.

Washburn, William - 4 p.m., Liberty Square, Hurricane.