Bulletin Board: May 16, 2020

Kanawha County Public Library Board of Directors to meet
The Board of Directors of the Kanawha County Public Library will meet in a special session at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The meeting will be held via Zoom. To join the Zoom meeting, email erika.connelly@kanawhalibrary.org.
Sorority meeting
The Charleston City Council of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday for the executive board and 7 p.m. for the general business meeting in the St. Anthony Activity Center. President Brenda Ashworth will conduct the business meeting. All presidents and committee members need to attend. The nominating committee will present the new board for 2020-2021. A new service project needs to be presented and voted on. Installation of new officers after the business meeting.
Middle, high school student essay contest
The 3 Betties Foundation Inc., a local grassroots nonprofit whose mission is to be a beacon of hope during the dark times that come with a cancer diagnosis, is conducting an essay contest for middle and high school students who know someone affected by cancer. The 1,000-word contest requires students to tell how they would offer any type of services to the cancer patient population. Examples are transportation, special events to help them break the stress, etc. Submissions may be emailed to Chad B at Herdfan-1@hotmail.com. Include the student’s name/school. Homeschooled students will be accepted as long as they are in the correct age range. Submissions are due June 12. More information can be found on Facebook, for questions/comments.
