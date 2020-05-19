Bulletin Board: May 19, 2020

Education Alliance EDTalk
The Education Alliance will have its second EDTalk from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday by Zoom. This event is open to the public with free registration through Tuesday. The topic of this event will be “Learning in Crisis: District and School Takeaways.” The event will feature presentations by Dr. Shelby Haines, Marshall County superintendent; Jennifer Schwertfeger, state teacher of the year, Cameron High School; and Superintendent Tom Rooney, Lindsay Unified School District of California. To register, visit http://educationalliance.org/event/learning-in-crisis-district-and-school-takeaways/?event_date=2020-05-19.
Kanawha PSD meeting
The regular meeting of the Kanawha Public Service District Board of Commissioners will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday. Interested parties may join the meeting by calling 408-418-9388 and entering access code 126-414-7882 and the password 73937.
SC library meeting
The South Charleston Public Library Board of Directors will meet at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. The meeting is open to the public and the agenda is available upon request. To protect the health of all Board meeting attendees, members of the Board and management team will be screened per SCPL COVID-19 processes prior to entering the building. All in attendance will be expected to wear a mask, and the meeting will be held in a space where social distancing protocol will be practiced. Public attending the meeting may come to the main doors of the library between 5:15 and 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Questions may be directed to Todd Duncan, Library Director, SCPL, 312 Fourth Avenue, South Charleston WV, 25303 or by emailing reference@scplwv.org.
