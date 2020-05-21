Bulletin Board: May 21, 2020

Catholic Cemeteries to hold rosary recitations
Members of the Alleghany Highlands Council 8689 Knights of Columbus will be leading a recitation of the Rosary at six Catholic cemeteries in the Greenbrier Valley and Alleghany Highlands on Sunday and Monday, May 24-25. On Sunday, immediately following the 9 a.m. Mass at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in White Sulphur Springs, members of the Knights will lead the Rosary, remembering the deceased members of the Council and their families and the deceased buried in Mount Loretta Cemetery adjoining the church. Monday’s schedule will include a 9 a.m. recitation at St. John of God Cemetery at Sam Black Church; 10:15 a.m., Immaculate Conception Cemetery near Williamsburg; noon at Sacred Heart Catholic cemetery near Springdale; 3 p.m. Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Low Moor, Va.; and 4:30 p.m. at St. John, the Evangelist, Cemetery in Sweet Springs. All participants are asked to wear facing covering and to observe social distances. On Sunday evening, the Alleghany Highlands Council will have a business meeting at 6 p.m. in the Knights room, again with members asked to wear face covering and to observe social distance.
Charleston Ballet auditions June 3, 4
The Charleston Ballet will have two separate audition classes for Company membership and Apprentice positions for the 2020-2021 performance season. Auditions for the Company will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on June 3. Male and female dancers of advanced ability with classical ballet backgrounds are encouraged to audition for the Company. Dancers must be at least 14 years old and women must be proficient with their pointe work. The Apprentice auditions will be held from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. on June 4. For apprentice positions, dancers must be between 11 and 15 years old with a classical ballet background and possess at least an intermediate level of technique. Girls should be working on pointe. All interested dancers and their parents must comply with the company membership regulations. All auditions will be held at the Charleston Ballet studios at 100 Capitol St., on the Mezzanine floor. Call 304-342-6541 to register for the audition and for additional information and directions to the studio. Due to COVID-19, dancers will be required to wear a mask, practice social distancing and follow studio health and safety protocol.
