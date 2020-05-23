Bulletin Board: May 23, 2020

Elk Valley PSD Commissioners meeting

Elk Valley Public Service District Commissioners have scheduled the May Board meeting for 9 a.m. on Wednesday at 100 Bream Drive, Elkview.

Ellison Cemetery Association meeting

The Ellison Cemetery Association Inc. will have its annual meeting at 11 a.m. June 27 at Jordan’s Chapel, True Road, Pipestem.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, May 23, 2020

Hamm, Bethany - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Koontz, Phyllis - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Miller, River - 1 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Seagraves, Merle - 2:30 p.m., Orchard Hills Memory Gardens.

Summers, John - 2 p.m., Witcher Memorial Gardens.