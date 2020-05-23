Bulletin Board: May 23, 2020

Elk Valley PSD Commissioners meeting
Elk Valley Public Service District Commissioners have scheduled the May Board meeting for 9 a.m. on Wednesday at 100 Bream Drive, Elkview.
Ellison Cemetery Association meeting
The Ellison Cemetery Association Inc. will have its annual meeting at 11 a.m. June 27 at Jordan’s Chapel, True Road, Pipestem.
