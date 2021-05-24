Hiring event
Manpower Teays Valley will host a hiring event from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Town of Eleanor Park in Eleanor. The agency also has two additional hiring events in June. Manpower Charleston will have an event from noon to 6 p.m. on June 1 at its location at 503 Pennsylvania Ave. Manpower Huntington will have a hiring event from noon to 6 p.m. on June 8 at 528 5th Ave. in Huntington. Food will be served from noon to 2 p.m. at all events.
Safety checkpoint
Charleston police and the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the Governor's Highway Safety Program, will be running a high-visibility roadside safety checkpoint from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday on 7th Avenue in Charleston. Along with their enforcement program, Charleston police and Kanawha sheriff's deputies urge drivers and occupants to properly wear seatbelts and use proper child safety seats at all times.
