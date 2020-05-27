Bulletin Board: May 27, 2020

KCPL’s Summer Library Club will launch online programming
The Kanawha County Public Library’s annual Summer Library Club will take place online June 1–July 31. This year’s theme is “Imagine Your Story.” Adults, teens, and children can whisk away into a world of fantasy and fun by registering themselves using the online application Beanstack (kanawhalibrary.beanstack.org) and logging their progress. Patrons may also request a paper game sheet to log their progress by calling 304-343-4646, ext. 1221. This program is free and open to the public. Paper game sheets may be returned to any open KCPL branch or mailed to 123 Capitol St., Charleston, WV 25301. For more information and updates, check the KCPL website at www.kanawhalibrary.org and follow them on social media platforms.
The Kanawha Creation Science Group meeting
The Kanawha Creation Science Group will meet at 7 p.m. on June 4 at God’s Lighthouse Church located at 4278 Washington St. W. For more information: e-mail kcsg2004@yahoo.com, phone Daniel at 304-543-6562 or visit www.kcsg.us.
