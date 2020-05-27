Bulletin Board: May 27, 2020

KCPL’s Summer Library Club will launch online programming

The Kanawha County Public Library’s annual Summer Library Club will take place online June 1–July 31. This year’s theme is “Imagine Your Story.” Adults, teens, and children can whisk away into a world of fantasy and fun by registering themselves using the online application Beanstack (kanawhalibrary.beanstack.org) and logging their progress. Patrons may also request a paper game sheet to log their progress by calling 304-343-4646, ext. 1221. This program is free and open to the public. Paper game sheets may be returned to any open KCPL branch or mailed to 123 Capitol St., Charleston, WV 25301. For more information and updates, check the KCPL website at www.kanawhalibrary.org and follow them on social media platforms.

The Kanawha Creation Science Group meeting

The Kanawha Creation Science Group will meet at 7 p.m. on June 4 at God’s Lighthouse Church located at 4278 Washington St. W. For more information: e-mail kcsg2004@yahoo.com, phone Daniel at 304-543-6562 or visit www.kcsg.us.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Adams, Mary - 1 p.m., Ohio Valley Memorial Gardens.

Bibbee, Naomi - 1:15 p.m., procession to leave O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Bordenet, Effie - 2 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Dorsey, Charles - 11 a.m., Ravenswood Cemetery, Ravenswood; also streaming live, see obituary.

Evans Jr., Frank - 1 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church.

Fleck, Rosia - 2 p.m., Britton Cemetery, Charleston.

Fox, Helen - 2:15 p.m., Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor.

Hedrick, William - 1 p.m., Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.

Johnson, Barry - Noon, Mt. Moriah Cemetery.

Mathes, Helen - 1 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.

McClure, Karen - 11 a.m., East Lawn Cemetery, Canvas.

Mikeal, Chelsea - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Parog, Drema - Noon, Mt. Tabor Church of God, St. Albans.