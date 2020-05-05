Bulletin Board: May 5, 2020

Kanawha PSD Board of Commissioners meeting
The Kanawha Public Service District Board of Commissioners will have its next regular meeting via teleconferencing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Attendees can gain access by calling 408-418-9388 and entering 290-189-202 followed by 73937.
Church sing canceled
The Homeland Southern Gospel Sing schedule for Friday at Victory Baptist Church, 5310 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes, has been canceled.
LERMA Food Pantry notice
The Lower Elk River Ministerial Association (LERMA) Food Pantry is reopening to serve screened clients beginning on May 12. They will not be open on May 5. LERMA will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays including May 12, 19 and 26. Clients may visit LERMA’s drive thru once a month and will be asked to open their vehicle trunks. LERMA’s Clothing Closet remains closed. Monetary donations are appreciated. Mail to: LERMA, P. O. Box 365, Pinch, WV 25156.
Kanawha County Republican Women’s Club
The Kanawha County Republican Women’s Club will not be meeting in May because of COVID-19.
June 20 Tour de Coal River canceled
The Coal River Groups Tour de Coal River event has been canceled for 2020. The event, which draws more than 2,000 paddlers was scheduled for June 20 between Tornado and St. Albans. The group encourages everyone to enjoy the outdoors and practice social distancing.
