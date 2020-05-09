Bulletin Board: May 9, 2020

Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health
Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health will meet at 4:30 p.m. May 21 in the first floor conference room at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee St. E.
Ellison Cemetery annual meeting
The Ellison Cemetery annual meeting will be postponed to June 27 because of COVID-19 concerns. The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. on June 27 at Jordan’s Chapel, True Road, Pipestem. Attendees are asked to separate themselves 6 feet apart and wear facial masks. Tax exempt donations can be sent to the Ellison Cemetery Assoc., P.O. Box 3, Pipestem, WV 25979.
