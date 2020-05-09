Bulletin Board: May 9, 2020

bulletinboard

Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health

Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health will meet at 4:30 p.m. May 21 in the first floor conference room at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee St. E.

Ellison Cemetery annual meeting

The Ellison Cemetery annual meeting will be postponed to June 27 because of COVID-19 concerns. The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. on June 27 at Jordan’s Chapel, True Road, Pipestem. Attendees are asked to separate themselves 6 feet apart and wear facial masks. Tax exempt donations can be sent to the Ellison Cemetery Assoc., P.O. Box 3, Pipestem, WV 25979.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, May 9. 2020

Barrett, Charles - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Clonch, Velma - 11 a.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. 

Hanshaw, Pauline - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Horton, Dorothy - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Milam, Barbara - 4 p.m., Lake Lane Cemetery, Heaters.

Miller, Charles - 4 p.m., Witcher Creek Cemetery, Belle. 

Nichols, Ruth - 11 a.m., Blessed Hope Cemetery, Egypt Ridge.

Phares Jr., James - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Vance, Beulah - 2 p.m., Mona Hill Freewill Baptist Church.