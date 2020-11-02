Essential reporting in volatile times.

KCPL Board meeting

The Kanawha County Public Library's Board of Directors will meet virtually at 4 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be held via Zoom. For information on how to log in, email erika.connelly@kanawhalibrary.org or call 304-343-4646.

Meeting canceled

The St. Albans Historical Society meeting, scheduled for Nov. 8, has been canceled.

