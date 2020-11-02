KCPL Board meeting
The Kanawha County Public Library's Board of Directors will meet virtually at 4 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be held via Zoom. For information on how to log in, email erika.connelly@kanawhalibrary.org or call 304-343-4646.
Meeting canceled
The St. Albans Historical Society meeting, scheduled for Nov. 8, has been canceled.
