Bulletin Board: Nov. 15, 2019

Winter markets
The Winter Indoor Flea Market and Lewisburg Farmers Market will be open for business at the State Fair of West Virginia this winter. The Farmers Market is currently open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays in the Gus Douglass Annex, while the indoor flea market will begin on Saturday. The flea market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Vendors interested in participating may phone 304-645-1090 or visit statefairofwv.com to download a vendor application and rules. Applications may also be obtained in the State Fair office from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information on either market, visit www.statefairofwv.com or call 304-645-1090.
KCPL discussion
The Kanawha County Public Library will present “The Foreign Policy Association’s Great Decisions Discussion 2019” event for adults and teens at 6 p.m. Monday at the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. This national program is designed to engage citizens in learning about the world, and emphasizes discussion and active participation from those attending. This month’s topic is “State of the State Department and Diplomacy.” For information, call the library at 304-343-4646, ext. 1244.
Marmet Christmas Parade seeking float entrants
The town of Marmet will sponsor its Christmas Parade Celebration beginning with a parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 13. Santa will be the star of the show, riding with the Marmet Volunteer Fire. Following the parade, Santa will be at the Marmet Recreation Building handing out stockings to children. Kanawha County Library will be there with craft activities. Music and refreshments will be featured. Those interested in entering a float should contact B.J. Fontalbert, bfontalbert@gmail.com or call 304-549-3494. The deadline for parade entries is at the end of business on Dec. 9.
