Bulletin Board: Nov. 20, 2019

West Dunbar Public Service District
The Public Service Board of the West Dunbar Public Service District will hold a business meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the West Virginia State Police Academy, 123 Academy Drive, Professional Development Center, Institute.
Love Thy Neighbor Walk
The Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center and the Kanawha Valley Collective’s “Love Thy Neighbor Walk” will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the center, located at 1015 Smith St. The free walk is to bring attention to the plight of the homeless in our area and coincides with Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, which takes place Nov. 16-24. The walk begins at Roark-Sullivan and ends at Manna Meal. Bring non-perishable food items for the soup kitchen. For information, contact Jim Strawn at jameswstrawn@gmail.com or 304-541-4756.
Convention Bureau Board meeting
The next meeting of the Charleston Convention Bureau Board will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Embassy Suites.
Enneagram workshop
The Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center will offer an “Enneagram: A Deeper Dive” workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Charleston. The cost is $40 and CEU credits are available. For information, call 304-346-9689 or visit www.kpcc.com
Kanawha PSD board meeting
The regular meeting of the Kanawha Public Service District Board of Commissioners will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday at the District’s business office.
Warming station volunteer trainings
The Kanawha Valley Collective and United Way of Central WV will sponsor two warming station attendant training sessions Friday. The sessions are from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. at the United Way building, in Charleston. The Charleston warming station opens when the temperature reaches 15 degrees with wind chill. For training session reservations, contact Margaret O’Neal at 304-340-3503 or moneal@unitedwaycwv.org.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.