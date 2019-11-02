Bulletin Board: Nov. 2, 2019

PeaceTree Center for Wellness hosts Wellness Fair
A host of activities will be featured at the free, day-long, family-friendly Wellness Fair at PeaceTree Center for Wellness in Huntington from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Some of the events include a demonstration of the ancient Chinese art of qigong; breath and movement for mothers-to-be; puppet shows for kids and a visit from a Barboursville fire truck; screening of a movie on resilience; and a workshop on dealing with difficult emotions. Kids activities are set for 1 to 4 p.m.
Field of Screams
The Bigley Avenue Economic Development Foundation has again postponed its inaugural Field Of Screams event to 5 p.m. this Sunday at Capital Midwestern baseball field, on Bigley Avenue. The event is being held to showcase its unique-to-Charleston mix of family-friendly organizations and local businesses. The event was moved so it would not interfere with the city’s and county’s Trick-or-Treat schedule.
Republican Woman’s Club meeting
The Kanawha County Republican Woman’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Monday at the Charleston Coliseum. The speaker will be West Virginia Republican Party Chairman, Melody Potter. There will be a buffet available and parking is free. For questions, call 304-965-5365.
Charleston Table Tennis Club
Charleston Table Tennis Club will meet at 6 p.m. Monday evenings at the North Charleston Community Center. The adult table tennis club also meets at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Building. Visitors are welcome. Contact Dale Goff for details at 304-415-8685 or dale.goff3@gmail.com or on Facebook at West Virginia Table Tennis.
International sorority meeting
Preceptor Alpha chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at TGIFriday’s off Interstate 64 in Cross Lanes. President Diane Domaschko will conduct the business meeting. Charlotte Bowling will hostess and present a program. Bring items for service.
Sorority meeting
The Torchbearer Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet at 1 p.m. on Monday at First United Methodist Church. Hostess will be Linda Eggleton, who will present the program. Members will fill Christmas stockings for Hospice.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazette mail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.