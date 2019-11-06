Bulletin Board: Nov. 6, 2019

Creation Science meeting
The Kanawha Creation Science Group will hold its monthly meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene located at 4923 Kentucky St., South Charleston. There will be a presentation on creation vs. evolution issues. For more information, email kcsg2004@yahoo.com, phone Daniel at 304-543-6562 or visit www.kcsg.us.
Open stage and coffee house
Unity of Kanawha Valley will host Ron Sowell’s Open Stage and Coffee House at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Local musicians are welcome to come and share their talents in a friendly and enthusiastic atmosphere. Performers sign up at 7 p.m. General admission is $5. Admission for performers, seniors and children is $2. Various coffees, teas, soft drinks and homemade treats are available at a small cost. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at 804 Myrtle Road, corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads.
Appalachian Children’s Chorus event
The Appalachian Children’s Chorus will sponsor a Prize Bingo at 6 p.m. on Friday in the Columbia Gas auditorium. The event is sponsored by BB&T and Gray, Griffith & Mays. Prizes include, but are not exclusive to, power tools, purses, Lego sets and American Girl dolls. The cost per ticket is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. To purchase tickets, call 304-343-1111, email accinfo@wvacc.org, or visit our website at https://www.wvacc.org/upcoming-events.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.