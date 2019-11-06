Bulletin Board: Nov. 6, 2019

Creation Science meeting

The Kanawha Creation Science Group will hold its monthly meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene located at 4923 Kentucky St., South Charleston. There will be a presentation on creation vs. evolution issues. For more information, email kcsg2004@yahoo.com, phone Daniel at 304-543-6562 or visit www.kcsg.us.

Open stage and coffee house

Unity of Kanawha Valley will host Ron Sowell’s Open Stage and Coffee House at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Local musicians are welcome to come and share their talents in a friendly and enthusiastic atmosphere. Performers sign up at 7 p.m. General admission is $5. Admission for performers, seniors and children is $2. Various coffees, teas, soft drinks and homemade treats are available at a small cost. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at 804 Myrtle Road, corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads.

Appalachian Children’s Chorus event

The Appalachian Children’s Chorus will sponsor a Prize Bingo at 6 p.m. on Friday in the Columbia Gas auditorium. The event is sponsored by BB&T and Gray, Griffith & Mays. Prizes include, but are not exclusive to, power tools, purses, Lego sets and American Girl dolls. The cost per ticket is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. To purchase tickets, call 304-343-1111, email accinfo@wvacc.org, or visit our website at https://www.wvacc.org/upcoming-events.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Frazer, Doris - 1 p.m., Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.

Hensley, Meager - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Holley, Shawnette - 3 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Legg, Thomas - 2 p.m., Shiloah Independent Church, Red House.

Price, Arnold - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Sauvageot, Cassidy - 7 p.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Schwarz, Dorothy - 1 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Pt. Pleasant.

Smith, Mary - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Tanner, Paul - Noon, Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

White, Cebert - 2 p.m., WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin.

White, Thomas - 6 p.m., Residence of Hunter White, Liberty.