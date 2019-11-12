Bulletin Board: Nov. 12, 2019

bulletinboard

Finance/Golf Committee

Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission’s Finance/Golf Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the park office. Call 304-341-8000 for information.

Astronomical society

The Kanawha Valley Astronomical Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Boone Maxwell Lodge at Camp Virgil Tate in Sissonville. Bob Frostic will be guest speaker.

Wreath-making class

The Putnam County Master Gardeners will conduct a Wreath Making Class from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Winfield Community Center, 21 Second St. The cost is $25. The wreath frame, paddle wire and greenery will be supplied. Bring pruners and pliers. Some refreshments will be provided. Call the WVU Extension Service at 304-586-0217 to register.

WVSO student fellowship

The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra invites all high school instrumental music students in grades 9-12 to apply for the Andrew and Amy Vaughan Student Symphonic Fellowship. The application deadline is Dec. 19 for the program that focuses on developing and encouraging West Virginia students with a strong desire for success as a future professional musician, educator, composer or conductor. Applications will be accepted for students playing the following instruments: harp, violin, viola, cello, bass, flute, clarinet, oboe, bassoon, saxophone, trumpet, horn, trombone, tuba, pitched and unpitched percussion, and piano. Applications are available at wvsymphony.org/fellowship. The program is underwritten by a generous donation from Dr. N. Andrew and Amy Vaughan.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

FUNERALS FOR TODAY 11/12/19

Adkins, Tressa - 6 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, Spring Hill.

Angel, Larry - 1 p.m., St. Albans Church of the Nazarene, St. Albans.

Brown, Clara - Noon, Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville.

Conley, Billy - 6 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Ellis, Emert - 11 a.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Green, Judy - Noon, Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Hackney, Teddy - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Hager, Naomi - 1 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park Chapel, London.

Higginbotham, Alice - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Hill, Peggy - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Hunter, Lauria - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Lewis, James - 11 a.m., Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo.

Mull, Melanie - 3 p.m., McGhee - Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Radford, David - 11 a.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Shingleton, Carole - 11 a.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Sigman Sr., Ralph - Noon, Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Snyder, Jeffrey - 1 p.m., Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Spaulding, Gladys - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Stone, Judith - 2 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Taylor, Naomi - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Webb, Tommy - 7 p.m., Loudendale Freewill Baptist Church, Charleston.

Williams, Jennie - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.