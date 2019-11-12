Bulletin Board: Nov. 12, 2019

Finance/Golf Committee
Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission’s Finance/Golf Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the park office. Call 304-341-8000 for information.
Astronomical society
The Kanawha Valley Astronomical Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Boone Maxwell Lodge at Camp Virgil Tate in Sissonville. Bob Frostic will be guest speaker.
Wreath-making class
The Putnam County Master Gardeners will conduct a Wreath Making Class from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Winfield Community Center, 21 Second St. The cost is $25. The wreath frame, paddle wire and greenery will be supplied. Bring pruners and pliers. Some refreshments will be provided. Call the WVU Extension Service at 304-586-0217 to register.
WVSO student fellowship
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra invites all high school instrumental music students in grades 9-12 to apply for the Andrew and Amy Vaughan Student Symphonic Fellowship. The application deadline is Dec. 19 for the program that focuses on developing and encouraging West Virginia students with a strong desire for success as a future professional musician, educator, composer or conductor. Applications will be accepted for students playing the following instruments: harp, violin, viola, cello, bass, flute, clarinet, oboe, bassoon, saxophone, trumpet, horn, trombone, tuba, pitched and unpitched percussion, and piano. Applications are available at wvsymphony.org/fellowship. The program is underwritten by a generous donation from Dr. N. Andrew and Amy Vaughan.
