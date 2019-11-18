Bulletin Board: Nov. 18, 2019

Kanawha Valley Village People gathering

Kanawha Valley Village People will meet on Wednesday at Edgewood Country Club with gathering in the bar (cash bar) at 5:30 p.m. and dinner in the South View Room at 6:15 p.m. Entertainment is being arranged for the cocktail hour. Noted local boomer artists will briefly tell “their story” of how they wound up in Charleston before performing. Dinner will include a vegetarian option. Cost is $35 per person. For reservations, contact Sandra Mitchell at sandmitch4@aol.com. For more information on KVVP, contact them at 304-767-5774; email: kvvillagepeople@gmail.com; write to them at P.O. Box 11742, Charleston, WV 25339; or visit the website at www.kvvp.org.

International Sorority meeting

Charleston City Council of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will have their annual Pledge Ritual Banquet at 6 p.m. on Thursday at St. Anthony’s Church Activities Building at 1000 6th St., on Charleston’s West Side. Appetizers will be featured followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. President Brenda Ashworth and the board will present the program. After dinner, various rituals will be given.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Monday, November 18, 2019

Blackwell, Emily - 5 p.m., Coonskin Clubhouse, Charleston.

Buhl, Dolores - Noon, Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church, Pinch.

Carr, Charles - Noon, St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Cobb, James - 1 p.m., Siniaville Cemetery, Statts Mills.

Duncan, Maxine - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Evans, Anita - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.

Hedrick Sr., Judson - Noon, Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Honeycutt, Amanda - 2 p.m., Osborne Cemetery, Craddock Fork, Lake.

Jarrell, Michael - 1 p.m., Greene - Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Karnes, Shirley - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Stone, Penny - 2 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Wilmoth, Patricia - 7 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Grantsville.