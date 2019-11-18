Bulletin Board: Nov. 18, 2019

Kanawha Valley Village People gathering
Kanawha Valley Village People will meet on Wednesday at Edgewood Country Club with gathering in the bar (cash bar) at 5:30 p.m. and dinner in the South View Room at 6:15 p.m. Entertainment is being arranged for the cocktail hour. Noted local boomer artists will briefly tell “their story” of how they wound up in Charleston before performing. Dinner will include a vegetarian option. Cost is $35 per person. For reservations, contact Sandra Mitchell at sandmitch4@aol.com. For more information on KVVP, contact them at 304-767-5774; email: kvvillagepeople@gmail.com; write to them at P.O. Box 11742, Charleston, WV 25339; or visit the website at www.kvvp.org.
International Sorority meeting
Charleston City Council of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will have their annual Pledge Ritual Banquet at 6 p.m. on Thursday at St. Anthony’s Church Activities Building at 1000 6th St., on Charleston’s West Side. Appetizers will be featured followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. President Brenda Ashworth and the board will present the program. After dinner, various rituals will be given.
