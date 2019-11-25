Bulletin Board: Nov. 25, 2019

UCPL book club
The Upshur County Public Library Book Club meets the first Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m. in the Library at Tennerton. The Dec. 5 selection is “A Walk in the Woods: Rediscovering America on the Appalachian Trail,” by Bill Bryson and is available on loan from the Library Commission limiting the cost of purchasing new books. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact the library at 304-473-4219.
Wellness Wednesday meeting
Wellness Wednesday will continue at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Unity of Kanawha Valley. Megan Lyon will lead a Global Peace Affirmative Prayer Circle. This event is offered on a love-offering basis. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at 804 Myrtle Road, corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads in Charleston.
