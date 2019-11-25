Bulletin Board: Nov. 25, 2019

bulletinboard

UCPL book club

The Upshur County Public Library Book Club meets the first Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m. in the Library at Tennerton. The Dec. 5 selection is “A Walk in the Woods: Rediscovering America on the Appalachian Trail,” by Bill Bryson and is available on loan from the Library Commission limiting the cost of purchasing new books. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact the library at 304-473-4219.

Wellness Wednesday meeting

Wellness Wednesday will continue at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Unity of Kanawha Valley. Megan Lyon will lead a Global Peace Affirmative Prayer Circle. This event is offered on a love-offering basis. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at 804 Myrtle Road, corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads in Charleston.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Monday, November 25, 2019

Broyles, Janet - 2 p.m., Twin City Bible Church, Nitro.

Callahan, Mary - 1 p.m., WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin.

Campbell, Elda - 11 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Glenville.

Creasy, Janna - 2 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute.

Gibbs, Constance - 2 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Griffith, Dana - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Keaton, Charles - 11 a.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Koontz, Denise - 7 p.m. Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Leadman, Verda - Noon, Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

McColgan III, George - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Price, Christopher - 7 p.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Rollins, Vernon - 1 p.m., Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.

Stover, Otis - 2 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Whitney, James - 11 a.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.