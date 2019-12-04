Bulletin Board: Nov. 4, 2019

bulletinboard

4-H Holiday Craft Workshop

The annual 4-H Holiday Craft Workshop will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Eleanor Fire Department’s upstairs room. Classes are for adults and children in sixth grade and up. Activities for elementary-aged youth will be offered. The cost is $6. Refreshments will be served. Pre-registration is required. Call 304-586-0217.

Taylor Books readings

Editors Elizabeth Engelhardt and Lora Smith of the new anthology “The Food We Eat, The Stories We Tell: Contemporary Appalachian Tables” will give readings at 6 p.m. Thursday at Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. They will be joined by book contributors Courtney Balestier and Emily Hilliard. The free event is sponsored by the West Virginia Humanities Council.

Black lung claims assistance

Boone Memorial Hospital will offer free help with filing black lung claims from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday in the hospital’s private dining room, first floor, 701 Madison Ave., Madison. Bring necessary documents.

Pancakes with Santa/Christmas bazaar

Campbells Creek Lions Club is having Pancakes with Santa from 7 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Coal Fork Methodist Church activity building. The second annual Campbells Creek Christmas Bazaar is also scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday behind the ballfield at Fair Haven Baptist Church gym, 988 FairHaven Drive in Charleston. Crafts, food and drinks will be available. Santa will be there taking pictures.

‘Disney Frozen Jr.’ preview

Cast members of the upcoming Children’s Theatre of Charleston production of “Disney Frozen Jr.” will perform a scene from the show and sing a song or two at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. The program is for families.

Items for Bulletin Board may be emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Emrick, Carolee - 11 a.m., Oakwood Baptist Church, Charleston.

Groves, Robert - 2 p.m., Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.

Hall, Mark - 2 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Jarrell, Dollie - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Mangus, Delmer - Noon, Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Pyles, Sandra - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Stewart, Gary - 11 a.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Thompson, Thomas - 1 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

VanBibber, Joe - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

White, Danny - 2 p.m., Gospel Center Tabernacle, West Madison.

Wingett, Michelle - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Zakaib Jr., Paul - 11 a.m., St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston.