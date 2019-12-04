Bulletin Board: Nov. 4, 2019

4-H Holiday Craft Workshop
The annual 4-H Holiday Craft Workshop will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Eleanor Fire Department’s upstairs room. Classes are for adults and children in sixth grade and up. Activities for elementary-aged youth will be offered. The cost is $6. Refreshments will be served. Pre-registration is required. Call 304-586-0217.
Taylor Books readings
Editors Elizabeth Engelhardt and Lora Smith of the new anthology “The Food We Eat, The Stories We Tell: Contemporary Appalachian Tables” will give readings at 6 p.m. Thursday at Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. They will be joined by book contributors Courtney Balestier and Emily Hilliard. The free event is sponsored by the West Virginia Humanities Council.
Black lung claims assistance
Boone Memorial Hospital will offer free help with filing black lung claims from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday in the hospital’s private dining room, first floor, 701 Madison Ave., Madison. Bring necessary documents.
Pancakes with Santa/Christmas bazaar
Campbells Creek Lions Club is having Pancakes with Santa from 7 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Coal Fork Methodist Church activity building. The second annual Campbells Creek Christmas Bazaar is also scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday behind the ballfield at Fair Haven Baptist Church gym, 988 FairHaven Drive in Charleston. Crafts, food and drinks will be available. Santa will be there taking pictures.
‘Disney Frozen Jr.’ preview
Cast members of the upcoming Children’s Theatre of Charleston production of “Disney Frozen Jr.” will perform a scene from the show and sing a song or two at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. The program is for families.
Items for Bulletin Board may be emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.