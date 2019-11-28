Bulletin Board: Nov. 28, 2019

Arts and craft show
An Etsy Arts and Crafts Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Holiday Inn and Suites, in South Charleston. Local vendors will be featured.
International Sorority
Preceptor Alpha chapter Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Applebee’s on Corridor G. President Diane Domaschko will conduct the business meeting. The program will be presented by Ann Henderson, who will also be the hostess. Bring items for the service project.
Kanawha County Republican Woman’s Club
The Kanawha County Republican Woman’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Charleston Coliseum for their Christmas party-luncheon. Guests and members are asked to bring an unwrapped gift for a child to be donated to the WCHS Toy Drive. A buffet will be available and parking is free. For more information, call 304-965-5365.
