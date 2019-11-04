Bulletin Board: Nov. 4, 2019

Sissonville PSD meeting
The Sissonville Public Service District will hold its regular monthly board meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the District’s office, 6438 Sissonville Drive. For questions, call 304-984-3396.
Humanities Council History Alive! seeking portrayers
The West Virginia Humanities Council is seeking applications from individuals interested in portraying historical figures for its popular History Alive! program. Portrayals of historically significant people no longer living, from any period of history, are eligible for consideration. The application deadline is Feb. 1. Proposed characters should have statewide name recognition. Legends and mythical figures are not eligible. Presenters who pass the audition will join the History Alive! program beginning immediately after selection, and receive a stipend from the Humanities Council for each program they present. Those interested in applying should contact Erin Riebe at the Humanities Council 304-346-8500 or riebe@wvhumanities.org for more information.
Meals on Wheels seeks substitute drivers
Meals On Wheels, Women And Children’s Division is in need of substitute drivers. Meals On Wheels Inc. Of Charleston is a volunteer, nonprofit service organization that provides meals to the homebound, elderly, convalescing, handicapped, or chronically ill (any age) who are unable to prepare meals for themselves. Those interested can contact Ken at 304-543 1898.
