Bulletin Board: Nov. 1, 2019

United Way holiday open house
The United Way will have its 2nd Annual Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at its location, One United Way Square. Several vendors will be present. Complimentary gift wrap will be available.
Kanawha Trail Club hike
Kanawha Trail Club will sponsor a hike at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday on New River Gorge’s Southside Trail. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike is on an easy riverside trail along an abandoned rail line. Out and back is up to 5 miles. Remember Daylight Saving Time ends.
Healing Diet meeting
Blessed Sacrament Church will sponsor a Healing Diet meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the church, 305 E Street in South Charleston. This group focuses on education and encouragement for healing from chronic disease through the use of whole foods, exercise, stress and toxin reduction. Contact Linda Childers at 304-633-2841 or artforthesoulwv@hotmail.com.
Photo shoot fund drive
Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department will sponsor its 2019 Photo Fund Drive from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday and again on Nov. 10 at the fire station. No appointment is needed. For a $20 donation, participants will receive a complimentary 10x13 portrait. Proceeds will be used to update and purchase firefighting and rescue equipment.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.