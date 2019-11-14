Bulletin Board: Nov. 14, 2019

Kanawha Valley Chapter DAR meeting
The Kanawha Valley Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at noon Saturday for a catered luncheon at the South Charleston Public Library. Chaplain Kathie Bowling will conduct a memorial service honoring the Patriots of the American Revolution. Each member will speak briefly about her Revolutionary Patriot. Several new members will be welcomed. Reports will be given on the Project Patriot projects to serve wounded military at Landstuhl Regional Military Hospital, in Germany, and at Walter Reed Hospital, in Maryland. Reports on service to veterans activities, including the Honor Flight for Veterans, Wreaths Across America, gifts to the residents of the Barboursville Veterans Home and the homeless veterans will be given. Hostesses are Parry Young, Carolyn Monk and Sandra Cox.
Charleston Coin Club meeting
The Charleston Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave. SE. A coin auction will be held. Call 304-727-4062 for more information.
Democratic Executive Committee meeting
The Putnam County Democratic Executive Committee will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Putnam County Courthouse, Conference Room, Winfield. For more information, call 304-727-1509.
Beta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma meeting
Beta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the parlor of the Baptist Temple Church, in Charleston. The speaker will be Eddie Ivy, the lead social worker for Kanawha County Schools. Bring a guest. The Christmas luncheon will be held at noon on Dec. 7, in John XXIII Pastoral Center, and the cost is $15.
