Bulletin Board: Nov. 9, 2019

Lunch and learn session
Diamond United Methodist Church is hosting a lunch and learn beginning at noon Thursday at the church. Rick Stonestreet of AARP will discuss and answer questions related to Medicare. Lunch is in the activity building behind the church, 300 Nancy Ave., Diamond. Registration is requested, but not required, by calling Robin at 304-546-4668. Lunch is free.
St. Albans Rotary Club
The St. Albans Rotary Club will host its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Saint Marks Episcopal Church, B Street, in downtown St. Albans. Tickets are $8 per person and children under 6 eat free when accompanied by a paying adult. Patrons can either dine in or carry out. Proceeds will be used to fund scholarships for St. Albans High School students and for other charitable activities in the St. Albans area. Tickets are available from any St. Albans Rotarian or at the door the day of the event.
Charleston International Club
Charleston International Club will meet at 6 p.m. Friday at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd. A pot luck will be followed by a presentation on Madagascar by former journalist and college professor David Mould, who made six trips to the world’s fourth-largest island from 2015 to 2017 as a research consultant for UNICEF. Mould is the author of the recently released “Monsoon Postcards: Indian Ocean Journeys,” (Ohio University Press, 2019).
Democratic Women’s luncheon meeting
The Putnam County Democratic Women’s Club will hold a luncheon meeting at noon on Nov. 16 at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, Hurricane. The cost is $14 per person. The program includes the election of officers. Reservation deadline is Wednesday. For reservations, call 304-727-1509.
Charleston Coin Club
The Charleston Coin Club will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave. SE. A coin auction will be held and the public is invited to attend. For information, call 727-4062.
