Bulletin Board: Nov. 29, 2019

Kanawha Democrats holiday party
The Kanawha County Democratic Women and the Kanawha County Democratic Executive Committee will host the Kanawha County Democrats Holiday Party beginning with a social at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association, 1610 Washington St. E. A dinner will follow at 6:45 p.m. The event is family-friendly and Santa will make an appearance. The cost is $15 for the social and dinner. Send check to: Kanawha County Democratic Women, P.O. Box 11035, Charleston WV 25339. Tickets may also be purchased online on the Kanawha County Federation of Democratic Women Facebook page. For information, contact Pam Van Horn at 304-550-7898 or pmvanhorn@gmail.com.
Free ACT math review
In preparation for the next ACT test, Teays Valley Church of God will host a free math review from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 7 at the church. The class will be led by a certified math teacher. To register, call 304-757-9222. Space is limited.
