Bulletin Board: Nov. 19, 2019

Kanawha parks and rec
The Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Coonskin Clubhouse Oak Room, Coonskin Park.
Stamp club meeting
Rubberifics Rubber Stamp Club will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 839 Chestnut St., South Charleston. This group is for paper crafters and rubber-stamping enthusiasts. The club meets on the third Thursday of each month. A small donation of $3 is asked at each meeting. For information, call Jean at 304-746-0350 or Marilyn at 304-347-8659.
Health board meeting
The Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health will meet at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the second-floor conference room at the Kanawha- Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee St. E.
Ornaments sought
The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History invites state artists to create and submit ornaments to be displayed at the Culture Center during the 2019 holiday season as part of the ninth annual Artistree. The deadline is Friday.
The Artistree will stand in the Culture Center and will be unveiled on Joyful Night, the Capitol’s annual holiday celebration, on Dec. 10. Submissions may be mailed or hand-delivered to Elizabeth Yeager, West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, The Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd., E., Charleston, WV 25305 ATTN: Artistree. For more information, contact Yeager at 304-558-0240 or Elizabeth.A.Yeager@wv.gov. Submission forms can be downloaded at wvculture.org/arts/artistree/2019/ebalstandform.pdf.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.