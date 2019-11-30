Bulletin Board: Nov. 30, 2019

Kanawha Trail Club Hikes
The Kanawha Trail Club will sponsor a hike at 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Kanawha State Forest’s Middle Ridge Road and a section of Middle Ridge Trail. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike is approximately 4 miles, with a long moderate ascent and a steep descent. A shorter and easier version is available by coming down Middle Ridge Road. Regroup at the park entrance.
Elk Valley PSD meeting
The Elk Valley Public Service District Commissioners will have its November board meeting for 9 a.m. Wednesday at 100 Bream Drive, Elkview.
KCPL Teens: Roast Club
Teens are invited to do their best Mystery Science Theater 3000 impressions for this monthly event which will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. Watch and roast a cheesy movie or TV show. Refreshments will be provided by The Friends of The Library.
First aid and CPR class
Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department will hold a first aid and CPR class beginning 9 a.m. Dec. 7 at the fire department, 5380 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes. The cost of the class is $40, with all proceeds going to support the fire department. Upon completion of the class, participants will be certified for two years. Pre-registration is recommended, but not required. Call 304-776-7963.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.