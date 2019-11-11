Bulletin Board: Nov. 11, 2019

Holiday craft show
The Ravenswood High School band will sponsor its annual holiday craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23 at the school. If anyone would like an application to be a craft vendor, contact Rachael Pease at 304-440-4310 or the school at 304-273-9301.
Christmas Parade float deadline
The City of Charleston and Charleston Town Center mall will host the Charleston Christmas Parade at 7 p.m. Dec. 12. Parade lineup will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Kanawha Boulevard between Clendenin and Capitol streets. The Charleston Town Center will judge floats beginning at 6:15 p.m. The Charleston Town Center float contest rules can be found at charlestonwv.gov/winterparade. Awards will be presented in front of the Town Center’s Court Street entrance during the parade. Parade applications can be downloaded at charlestonwv.gov/winterparade. Applications are due by Nov. 18. Late applications will not be accepted.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.