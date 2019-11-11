Bulletin Board: Nov. 11, 2019

Holiday craft show

The Ravenswood High School band will sponsor its annual holiday craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23 at the school. If anyone would like an application to be a craft vendor, contact Rachael Pease at 304-440-4310 or the school at 304-273-9301.

Christmas Parade float deadline

The City of Charleston and Charleston Town Center mall will host the Charleston Christmas Parade at 7 p.m. Dec. 12. Parade lineup will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Kanawha Boulevard between Clendenin and Capitol streets. The Charleston Town Center will judge floats beginning at 6:15 p.m. The Charleston Town Center float contest rules can be found at charlestonwv.gov/winterparade. Awards will be presented in front of the Town Center’s Court Street entrance during the parade. Parade applications can be downloaded at charlestonwv.gov/winterparade. Applications are due by Nov. 18. Late applications will not be accepted.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Monday, November 11, 2019

Adkins, Tressa - 6 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, Spring Hill.

Bailey, Melissa - 2 p.m., Honaker Funeral Home, Logan.

Bostic, Faye - 2 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Cogar, Brenda - 2 p.m., Grant Cemetery, Winfield.

Conley, Billy - 6 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Conley, Virginia - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Ellis, Emert - 11 a.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Green, Judy - Noon, Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Hunter, Lauria - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Mull, Melanie - 3 p.m., McGhee - Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Poveromo, Joseph - 7:30 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Shingleton, Carole - 11 a.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Sigman Sr., Ralph - Noon, Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Snyder, Jeffrey - 1 p.m., Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Taylor, Naomi - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Taylor, Robert - 2 p.m., Matics Funeral Home Inc., Clendenin.

Webb, Roy - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Williams, Jennie - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Wingo II, Rufus - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.