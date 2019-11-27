Bulletin Board: Nov. 27, 2019

Kanawha Trail Club Hike
The Kanawha Trail Club will sponsor a hike at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the St. Albans Festival of Lights. Meet at St. Albans High School parking lot (gather at the east, aka Charleston, end) This will be a chance to enjoy the Christmas lights slowly, with no cars allowed, and hot chocolate for sale halfway through. The hike is approximately 3.5 miles out and back on pavement with a long moderate climb.
Kanawha Valley WVU Fan Club
The Kanawha Valley WVU Fan Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Harding’s Restaurant next to Interstate 79, Exit 1, Mink Shoals. The ending of the football season and the start of the basketball campaign will be discussed.
Ninth Annual Drumstick Dash 5k Run/Walk
Union Mission and Chick-fil-A will sponsor the 9th Annual Drumstick Dash 5k Run/Walk — In Memory of Lana McVey. The 5k will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, at Haddad Riverfront Park, Kanawha Boulevard. McVey was an original co-founder of the event who passed away this year on Sept. 27. Proceeds help Union Mission feed families in the state. Pre-register with cash/check in person at the pre-race Participant Packet Pickup on from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Registration will be available the day of the race. Bring canned foods. Awards will be presented. Pre-registration for adult and children greater than 10 years of age is $30 or $35 on race day. Children under 10 and competing is $10. Children under 10 and not competing is free. For more information, contact Tammy at 304-925-0366 ext.164 or Tammy@wefeedpeople.com.
UC Builders’ Holiday Luncheon
The UC Builders’ Holiday Luncheon, featuring the University Singers under the direction of Dr. Joseph Janisch, will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 4 in the Emma Byrd Art Gallery in Riggleman Hall. Tickets are $18 and reservation deadline is this Friday. For reservations, contact Catherine Eckley at 304-357-4925 or at catherineeckley@ucwv.edu.
