Bulletin Board: Nov. 5, 2019

Kanawha PSD meeting
The next regular meeting of the Kanawha PSD Board of Commissioners will be at 9 a.m. on Wednesday in the district’s business office.
Sorority meeting
Charleston City Council of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the South Charleston Municipal Court Building at 4th Avenue and D Street in South Charleston. The Executive Board meets at 6:45 p.m. President Brenda Ashworth will conduct the business meeting. All presidents and committee members need to attend. The guest chapter for this meeting is Alpha Theta Master. A discussion will be held on the Pledge Ritual coming up on Nov. 21.
Safety lunch and learn
Diamond United Methodist Church is hosting a lunch and learn at noon on Thursday at the church, 300 Nancy St., Diamond. Courtney Rosemond, public information specialist from the State Fire Marshal’s office, will present “Remembering When” centered around 16 key safety messages — eight fire prevention and eight fall prevention — along with winter and holiday safety. A free lunch will be held in the activity building behind the church. Registration is requested, but not required, by Wednesday, by calling Robin at 304-546-4668.
‘Foundation of Success’ forum
Mountaineer Montessori School Parent University and the University of Charleston Department of Education will present a forum on “Executive Function: The Foundation of Success” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday in the UC Ballroom. The free event is open to parents, educators and the public. Katie Ibes, a pedagogical consultant who advises public, charter and independent schools across the country, will share strategies for nurturing a child’s executive functions at home and in the classroom. For more information, call MMS at 304-342-7870 or visit mountaineermontessori.org.
Kanawha Valley Coin Club
The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the South Charleston Public Library. Anyone interested in coins or coin collecting is invited. For information, call 304-727-4062 or visit kvcc.eznetway.com.
Toastmasters meeting
The Toastmasters Club of South Charleston, which helps members improve their communication skills, meets from noon to 1 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of every month. For more information, contact Dale Goff at 304-415-8685 or email dale.goff3@gmail.com. Visit the website at toastmasters.org, follow on Facebook at: Toastmasters of South Charleston.
Veterans claims clinic
The Veterans Benefits Administration Huntington Regional Office will be hosting a Claims Clinic onsite from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Beckley VA Medical Center’s Auditorium and VBA representatives will be on hand for the one-stop-shop for claims processing. Appointments are not necessary. Contact Public Affairs Officer Sara Yoke at 304-255-2121, ext. 4883 or sara.yoke@va.gov for any questions.
