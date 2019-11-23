Bulletin Board: Nov. 23, 2019

KCPL Board of Directors meeting

The Board of Directors of the Kanawha County Public Library will meet at 4 p.m. Monday in the third floor John V. Ray Room, Main Library, 123 Capitol St. For information, call 304-343-4646.

Kanawha Democrats holiday party

The Kanawha County Federation of Democratic Women and the Kanawha County Democratic Executive Committee will meet Dec. 3 for the Kanawha Democrats Holiday Party at the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association, 1610 Washington St. E. The reception begins at 6 p.m., followed by a dinner at 6:45 p.m. This event is family friendly, and expect Santa to make an appearance. Door prizes will be featured. The cost is $15. Send check to: Kanawha County Democratic Women, P.O. Box 11035, Charleston WV 25339. For information, contact Pam Van Horn at 304-550-7898.

Soup and Silence event

The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St. E., will have a Soup and Silence event from noon to 12:50 p.m. followed by a workshop from 1 to 2 p.m. on Dec. 6 at its location. The workshop theme is “Great Expectations: Mary’s Radical Hospitality.” Sister Barbara Goodridge will give the presentation. A freewill donation will be accepted. For information, call 304-345-0926.

South Charleston Christmas Parade

The South Charleston Christmas Parade will be held at noon Dec. 7 on D Street. A block party will follow the parade on 4th Avenue, between C and D Streets, and in the South Charleston Library. It includes free carriage rides, fire trucks, police cars, games, refreshments, gift bags for children, pictures with Santa and a drawing for “the world’s largest stocking.” Anyone wanting to become a parade participant can email info@southcharlestonwv.com or call 304-746-5552 to receive an entry form. For more information, call Mary Basham at 304-746-5552.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301 or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, November 23, 2019

Blankenship, Joshua - 2 p.m., Summersville Baptist Church.

Blankenship, Lona - 11 a.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Britton, Frank - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Cavender, Iola - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Curry, Paul - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Dalton, Willis - 11 a.m., Freedom Freewill Baptist Church, Kiahsville.

Grace, Alan - 2 p.m., New Beginnings Church of the Nazarene, Pinch.

Gray, Charlotte - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Hall, Dencil - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Hammons, Mason - 11 a.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.

Jacobs, Mildred - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

James, Nancy - Calvary Baptist Church, Oak Hill.

Lane, John - 2 p.m., Marlinton Church of God.

Marks, Marilyn - 1 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Miller Jr., Claude - Noon, St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, Montgomery.

Parsons, Eleanor - 10:30 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Rollyson, Mike - 11 a.m., Gassaway Baptist Church.

Scarberry, Wilbur - 11 a.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Sigman, Evelyn - 3 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

Sodaro, Norma - 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Charleston.

Turley, Ruth - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

Vance, Dorothy - 1 p.m., Mt. Gay Freewill Baptist Church.