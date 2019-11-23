Bulletin Board: Nov. 23, 2019

KCPL Board of Directors meeting
The Board of Directors of the Kanawha County Public Library will meet at 4 p.m. Monday in the third floor John V. Ray Room, Main Library, 123 Capitol St. For information, call 304-343-4646.
Kanawha Democrats holiday party
The Kanawha County Federation of Democratic Women and the Kanawha County Democratic Executive Committee will meet Dec. 3 for the Kanawha Democrats Holiday Party at the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association, 1610 Washington St. E. The reception begins at 6 p.m., followed by a dinner at 6:45 p.m. This event is family friendly, and expect Santa to make an appearance. Door prizes will be featured. The cost is $15. Send check to: Kanawha County Democratic Women, P.O. Box 11035, Charleston WV 25339. For information, contact Pam Van Horn at 304-550-7898.
Soup and Silence event
The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St. E., will have a Soup and Silence event from noon to 12:50 p.m. followed by a workshop from 1 to 2 p.m. on Dec. 6 at its location. The workshop theme is “Great Expectations: Mary’s Radical Hospitality.” Sister Barbara Goodridge will give the presentation. A freewill donation will be accepted. For information, call 304-345-0926.
South Charleston Christmas Parade
The South Charleston Christmas Parade will be held at noon Dec. 7 on D Street. A block party will follow the parade on 4th Avenue, between C and D Streets, and in the South Charleston Library. It includes free carriage rides, fire trucks, police cars, games, refreshments, gift bags for children, pictures with Santa and a drawing for “the world’s largest stocking.” Anyone wanting to become a parade participant can email info@southcharlestonwv.com or call 304-746-5552 to receive an entry form. For more information, call Mary Basham at 304-746-5552.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301 or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.