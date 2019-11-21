Bulletin Board: Nov. 21, 2019

Warming station volunteer trainings
The Kanawha Valley Collective and United Way of Central WV will sponsor two warming station attendant training sessions Thursday. The sessions are from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. at the United Way building, in Charleston. The Charleston warming station opens when the temperature reaches 15 degrees with wind chill. For training session reservations, contact Margaret O’Neal at 304-340-3503 or moneal@unitedwaycwv.org.
Bingo fundraiser
Special Olympics of Kanawha County will be hosting a bingo fundraiser at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans. Top prize will be a $200 Walmart gift card. Doors open at 4 p.m. Refreshments will be available for purchase. For information, call Mary Means at 304-561-7478.
Women Veterans Resource Fair
The Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter 36 and American Legion Post 7 will sponsor a women veterans resource fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion, 16 South Kanawha St., Buckhannon. Bring a copy of the DD214 form. For information, contact Christie at 501-766-5089.
