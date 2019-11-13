Bulletin Board: Nov. 13, 2019

Main Library delays opening due to weather
The Main Library in downtown Charleston will delay its opening until 10 a.m. on Wednesday because of inclement weather.
WVU Fan Club meeting
The Kanawha Valley WVU Fan Club will meet Thursday, 7 p.m., at Harding’s Restaurant off Interstate 79’s exit 1. Public is invited. WVU-Pitt basketball game, which will be played Friday, will be among topics discussed.
UC International Education Week
The University of Charleston will host its annual International Education Week from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. daily, Sunday through Nov. 22, in the UC Dining Hall on the second floor of Geary Student Union. The public is invited to join the UC community to sample international cuisine, participate in Christmas ornament and card making workshops, language learning, trivia quizzes, henna tattoos, diversity workshop, music and more. For more information, contact Violetta Petrosyan at violettapetrosyan@ucwv.edu, or Dave Traube at davidtraube@ucwv.edu.
International sorority meeting on Monday
The Preceptor Alpha chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at O’Charley’s off Corridor G. President Diane Domaschko will conduct the business meeting. Anne Stone will be hostess and present a program. The Pledge Ritual Banquet will be discussed and those who will be attending. Bring items for service.
Ending Human Trafficking event at LaBelle Theater
Community 101 will sponsor an “Ending Human Trafficking” free event at 6:30 p.m. Monday at LaBelle Theater, South Charleston. Doors open at 6 p.m. Jaco Booyens will speak. Light snacks and drinks provided.
