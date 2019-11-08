Bulletin Board: Nov. 8, 2019

Homeless veterans donation drive
West Virginia American Water’s Huntington District and the Utility Workers United Association have joined forces to host a donation drive between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday at various locations to benefit the Homeless Veterans Resource Center. Items needed include: non-perishable food items, socks, sweatshirts, gloves, coats, blankets, shampoo, deodorant, paper towels, toilet paper, dishwashing soap, disinfectant cleaners and dog food. Cash donations will also be accepted. Donation locations will be Food Fair in Barboursville and Culloden; Save-A-Lot in Huntington and East Huntington; and the West Virginia American Water Huntington Office. For information, contact West Virginia American Water’s external affairs specialist Bradley Harris at 304-340-2087 or call the Homeless Veterans Resource Center at 304-529-9142.
Senior fall dance
The South Charleston Community Center will sponsor a Senior Fall Dance from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Little Creek Golf Course Ballroom. The cost is $5 at the door. Appetizers, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing will be featured. Stephanie and the Mark IV Band will perform. Call Trucilla at 304-744-4731, ext. 3104 for information.
Griefshare seminar
Griefshare “Surviving the Holidays” seminar with the Rev. Brenda Kraft, along with psychologist Janet Walters, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at CAMC Family Resource Center next to Women and Children’s Hospital. This seminar is designed for people who are grieving a loved one’s death and offers tips for dealing with the many emotions you face during the holidays, what to do about traditions and other coming changes, and how to discover true hope for the future. To register, visit www.griefshare.org/holidays/events/31765. Seating is limited. Light refreshments will be served.
KCPL Board of Directors meeting
The Board of Directors of the Kanawha County Public Library will meet at 4 p.m. Monday at the St. Albans Branch Library, second floor community room. Call 304-343-4646 for more information.
Step Up for Women applications
Step Up For Women is accepting applications for a 10-week manufacturing class that prepares women for jobs in manufacturing and machining at no cost to students. Classes run from January to March 2020. Women do not need to be residents of West Virginia. Step Up is a program of WV Women Work, a non-profit organization. Visit wvwomen work.org/stepupamp for more information or call Melinda at 304-528-9991. Visit Facebook at facebook.com/stepupamp.
Annual Day of Service
The Beckley VAMC will host the West Virginia State Bar’s Annual Day of Service for veterans from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Beckley VAMC’s Auditorium. The free legal clinic will be on a first-come, first-served basis and capacity is limited to eight appointments. Attorneys will be available to answer general legal questions, however, they will not be able to answer questions about VA claims or the VA claims process. For information, contact Public Affairs Officer Sara Yoke at 304-255-2121, ext. 4883, email at sara.yoke@va.gov or stop by Room 3C-108 at the Medical Center.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.