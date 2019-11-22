Bulletin Board: Nov. 22, 2019

Holiday craft show
The Ravenswood High School Band will sponsor its annual holiday craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the high school. Admission is free, and door prizes and concessions will be available.
St. Albans Coin Club
The St. Albans Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company Building, 1499 MacCorkle Ave. For information, call 304-727-4062.
Broadcasting meetings
The West Virginia Educational Broadcasting Authority will meet at 10 a.m. on Dec. 4 at 600 Capitol St. The West Virginia Public Broadcasting Foundation meeting will follow.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.