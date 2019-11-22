Bulletin Board: Nov. 22, 2019

Holiday craft show

The Ravenswood High School Band will sponsor its annual holiday craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the high school. Admission is free, and door prizes and concessions will be available.

St. Albans Coin Club

The St. Albans Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company Building, 1499 MacCorkle Ave. For information, call 304-727-4062.

Broadcasting meetings

The West Virginia Educational Broadcasting Authority will meet at 10 a.m. on Dec. 4 at 600 Capitol St. The West Virginia Public Broadcasting Foundation meeting will follow.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, November 22, 2019

Bartley, Anthony - 5 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Caldwell, Jackie - 11 a.m., Mitchell Cemetery, Left Hand Fork, Lens Creek.

Carrico, Elizabeth - Noon, Crossroads Apostolic Church, Bradley.

Crosswhite, Susan - 3 p.m., Main Street Church of Christ, Hurricane.

Hall, Donnie - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Jones, Louise - Noon, Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Knapp, Howard - 1 p.m., New Hope Bible Baptist Church, Point Pleasant.

Melrose, Carolyn - 1:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Point Pleasant.

Miller, Blondell - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Moore, Sharon - 1 p.m., Lohr & Barb Funeral Home, Parsons.

Smith, Patty - Noon, House of Prayer Full Gospel Church, West Hamlin.

Strawther, Marshall - Noon, St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Sutherland, Gregory - 4 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Wilson, Steven - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.