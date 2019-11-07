Bulletin Board: Nov. 7, 2019

Christmas open house
New Hope Animal Rescue’s Paws and Shop Thrift Store will be having their Christmas Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at their location, 2806 Putnam Ave., Hurricane. There are lots of new and gently used Christmas merchandise and gifts available. Drinks, snacks and door prizes will be featured. New Hope is a no-kill, foster-based and volunteer-run animal rescue. Proceeds benefit the homeless animals. For more information, call New Hope at 304-562-0300 or Karen at 304-727-2699.
Veterans Day program
Members of the George Washington High School JROTC in Charleston will present a free program titled, “A Veterans Day Commemorative,” beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the Archives and History Library at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex. The 2018-19 JROTC classes at George Washington High School prepared more than 20 biographies to accompany names in the West Virginia Veterans Memorial database. Among their subjects are West Virginians who perished in Vietnam or the Gulf Wars and Panama conflicts. Students will present the findings of their veterans’ biography research projects, narrating the personal histories and background of their subject. As part of the commemoration, the color guard will be on hand. For more information, contact Archives and History at 304-558-0230.
Music and Mindfulness program
The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality will offer a Music and Mindfulness program, presented by: Sister Carole A. Riley, C.D.P., Ph.D., LPC, AAPC-Fellow on Saturday. The interactive program will present the principles of music as “sound health” and mindfulness practice. Participants will experience music listening, performance and creating while learning techniques for appropriate integration of music and mindfulness into clinical practice. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. and the program lasts until 3:30 p.m. An offering for this program is $50 and includes lunch, materials, certificate. CEU credits for: social workers, registered nurses and licensed professional counselors will be offered.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby of Charleston
The monthly public meeting of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby of Charleston WV will be held Saturday at 1506 Kanawha Blvd. W., WVSU Economic Development Center. A discussion will begin at noon, followed by a national conference call at 1 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided. Professor Andrew Hoffman, the Holcim (US) Professor of Sustainable Enterprise at the University of Michigan, will speak. For more information about the Citizens’ Climate Lobby and the Charleston chapter, visit www.citizensclimatelobby.org, call 304-824-5916, email charlestonwv@citizensclimatelobby.org or visit www.facebook.com/CCLWV.
