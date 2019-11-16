Bulletin Board: Nov. 16, 2019

Speakeasy Singles dance
The Speakeasy Singles will host a Turn Back Time Dance from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday in the TC Energy Ballroom (Columbia Gas) in Charleston. DJ is Dancin’ Dave. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Free West Coast Swing and Cupid Shuffle dance lessons will be offered from 7 to 8 p.m. Admission is $10, which includes appetizers. Drinks are available for $1. For directions, call 304-805-4109, email: events@speakeasysingles.com or visit www.speakeasysingles.com.
YWCA Foodie Feast fundraiser
The YWCA Charleston will host its annual Foodie Feast from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Beni Kedem Temple in downtown Charleston. The brunch is a fresh, modern twist on a conventional Thanksgiving where folks can sip a mimosa while sampling unique creations by local restaurants mixed with traditional comfort foods made by Wellington’s. This year’s foodie fare includes fall salad by Noah’s Restaurant & Lounge, braised kale from Bluegrass Kitchen, mashed potatoes with corn puree from Sam’s Uptown Café, Asian green beans from Ichiban, and Buffalo mac and cheese from Big Joe’s. Wellington’s returns with the traditional Thanksgiving fare, including their famous bread pudding. Tickets are $50 for adults, which includes Fall themed sangria and mimosas, and $25 for kids and adults ages 11-20. Children 10 and under eat free. All proceeds benefit YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women & Families, which serves homeless single women, women with children, men with custody of their children, intact families, and veterans. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.foodiefeastwv.com/tickets or at the event.
Torchbearer Alpha chapter of Beta Sigma Phi
The Torchbearer Alpha chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet at 1 p.m. on Monday at Bob Evans in South Charleston. Linda Wible is hostess and will present the program. Reservations for the Pledge Ritual Banquet will be taken.
Main Library program
Kanawha County Public Library will offer a program for adults and teens titled “Blurred Lines: Youth Gaming” at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. As the lines blur between online gaming and gambling, many kids are spending real money online chasing a get-rich-quick fantasy. Sheila Moran of the Problem Gamblers Help Network of West Virginia will discuss what parents and teachers need to know about Internet Gaming Disorder, how gaming can lead to problem gambling, and she will share the surprising results of a survey her group did with West Virginia youth groups. For information, call the library at 304-346-4646, ext. 1244.
