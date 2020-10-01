Homeland Southern Gospel Sing canceled
The Homeland Southern Gospel Sing scheduled for Oct. 9 at Chestnut Knob Church has been canceled because of the current pandemic. The gospel sing will be rescheduled at a later date.
KCS preschool spots still available
Kanawha County Schools still has spots available for free 2020-2021 preschool at sites across the district. There are several options available for PreK instruction and enrollment now, or parents and guardians can reserve their student’s slot for when Kanawha County schools return to in-person learning. Parents can contact the Preschool Office at 304-766-0397 for more information.
