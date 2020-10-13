Workforce Investment board meeting via WebEx
The Region III Workforce Investment Board of Kanawha County will hold their board meeting at 11 a.m. on Oct. 20 via WebEx. The agenda for the meeting is available for review in the WIB office, 405 Capitol St. For questions, call 304-344-5760.
St. Timothy Lutheran to host child sex trafficking awareness event
St. Timothy Lutheran Church is hosting a free event to bring awareness to the crime of child sex trafficking from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24 at the church, 900 Lawndale Lane. Keynote speaker will be Jaco Booyens, president and CEO of After Eden Pictures. He is the oldest brother of a sex trafficking survivor and directed the feature film “8 Days” to bring awareness to human trafficking in the USA and abroad. Other speakers will include Angie Conn, a Putnam County native and human trafficking victims advocate who was a victim of sex trafficking as a teenager; and Jessica Carter, a human trafficking attorney for Legal Aid of West Virginia. Register for the event online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/protect-our-children-bringing-awareness-to-the-reality-of-sex-trafficking-tickets-118309192981.
