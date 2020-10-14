Sissonville PSD meeting
The Sissonville Public Service District will hold its regular monthly board meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday via teleconference. Contact the office at 304-984-3396 to obtain the necessary information to attend in person or via teleconference.
St. Albans 2021 calendars available
The St. Albans Historical Society has 2021 calendars with vintage town scenes available at the Village Sampler, Coal River Coffee, Lil' Bit of Heaven Cupcakes and Flowers on Olde Main, all on St. Albans Main Street.
Greenbrier County Farmland Protection Board accepting applications
The Greenbrier County Farmland Protection Board is currently accepting applications for conservation easements. Deadline for applications is Nov. 13. If you previously applied and were not selected, a new application must be submitted for FY21 funding. The goal of the federal, state and local farmland protection program is to offset development pressure and preserve farmland and green space. For program information and applications, call the program director at 304-667-4877 or email: greenbrier@wvfp.org.
