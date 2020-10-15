Woman's Club of Charleston sponsors Christmas sale
Members of the Woman’s Club of Charleston will sponsor a sale of Christmas items on the veranda of the clubhouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22. The clubhouse is located at the corner of Virginia and Elizabeth streets. Sale proceeds will be used to replace the roof of the historical clubhouse. For information, contact Emma Lou Swanson at 304-552-8015 or hsnow929@aol.com.
UC Builders to feature author in webinar
The University of Charleston Builders will host a free virtual meeting presentation at 1 p.m. Oct. 28 featuring Lynn Clarke, author of "Evidence and Judgment." Clarke has been special counsel for Bowles Rice LLP for more than two decades. Attendees must register prior to the meeting to attend via Zoom. There is link on the www.ucwv.edu/events webpage to register, after which you will receive a confirmation email from the University of Charleston with the Zoom log in information. For information, contact Catherine Eckley, Director of the Annual Fund at UC, at catherineeckley@ucwv.edu or 304-357-4925.
